Jackrabbit Wrestlers Pin Utah Valley

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State opened its wrestling dual against Utah Valley with four consecutive victories and went on to defeat the Wolverines, 26-16, in Big 12 Conference action Thursday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in league duals. UVU dropped to 9-9 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12.

Redshirt freshman Aric Williams got SDSU off on the right foot by recording a 14-5 major decision over Dylan Gregerson in the 141-pound matchup. Williams took control of the match by outscoring his opponent 9-0 in the second period, earning points on an escape, takedown, 2-point near-fall and 4-point near-fall.

The Jackrabbits added two more bonus-point wins as Henry Pohlmeyer notched an 18-0 technical fall over Cameron Haddock in the 149-pound matchup and Colten Carlson tallied a fall over Landon Knutzen at 157 pounds early in the third period to give SDSU a 15-0 lead through three bouts.

Senior Logan Peterson ran the SDSU winning streak to four with a 9-5 decision over Koy Wilkinson in the 165-pound division.

After Utah Valley got on the board with a major decision by 12th-ranked Kimball Bastian at 174 pounds, Zach Carlson registered the Jackrabbits’ second technical fall of the night, earning a 17-1 win over Kyle Snelling less than a minute into the third period of their 184-pound bout.

The Wolverines pulled to with 23-16 with three consecutive wins, but Rylee Molitor put one final victory on the SDSU side of the ledger with an 8-5 decision over Isaiah Delgado in the 133-pound match.

SDSU was aggressive from the start, totaling 17 takedowns and 10 near-falls (seven 4-pointers and three of the 2-point variety) in the match.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will have a short turnaround as they travel Friday to 14th-ranked Iowa State. Action begins at 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 26, UTAH VALLEY 16

141: Aric Williams (SDSU) major dec. Dylan Gregerson (UVU), 14-5

149: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) tech. fall Cameron Haddock (UVU), 18-0 [4:15]

157: Colten Carlson (SDSU) def. Landon Knutzen (UVU), by fall 5:30

165: Logan Peterson (SDSU) dec. Koy Wilkinson (UVU), 9-5

174: #12 Kimball Bastian (UVU) major dec. Samuel Grove (SDSU), 12-3

184: Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Kyle Snelling (UVU), 17-1 [5:31]

197: Ashton Seely (UVU) def. Martin Mueller (SDSU), by fall 5:26

285: #16 Tate Orndorff (UVU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 9-2

125: Josh Jensen (UVU) dec. Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), 3-2

133: Rylee Molitor (SDSU) dec. Isaiah Delgado (UVU), 8-5

NOTES