Johnson Named Top Republican on House Agriculture Subpanel

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has been named the top Republican on a House Agriculture Committee subpanel.

House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Michael Conaway said in a Thursday statement that Johnson will be the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations.

Johnson says the farm bill implementation will be overseen by the subcommittee. He says the assignment puts South Dakota at the front lines of making sure the farm bill is as “good in practice as it was in promise.”

He says the subcommittee also oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Johnson says the decision is unexpected, but that he really worked to get the assignment.

He’s serving his first term as South Dakota’s lone U.S. representative. Johnson was sworn in to office Jan. 3.