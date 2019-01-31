Local Oral Surgeons Award $50K Smile Makeover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-More than 500 people applied locally for the Second Chance Program held by oral surgeons at Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Sioux Falls. One deserving person is chosen for free dental services. It’s an emotional day for one Hartford man who has been hiding his smile for years.

There were tears of joy for 25-year-old Connor Vortherms who found out he will be receiving a 50-thousand dollar smile makeover from Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“To now not have to worry about when’s the next thing going to happen to my mouth. When is the next tooth going to crack. I mean right now it feels like the weight of the world has just been lifted off,” said Vortherms.

In high school Vortherms developed health issues that caused him to constantly vomit, destroying his teeth.

“I’ve been held back from doing so many things because of my self-consciousness of my teeth and the pain and other things that I’ve experienced,” said Vortherms.

Vortherms, a Hartford Area Fire and Rescue Chief was chosen by Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery because of his story.

“Was very moving, very humbling,” said Dr. Louis George, Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon.

He lost his dad when he was eleven and his mom developed breast cancer shortly after.

“And him basically putting aside you know young adulthood, teenage years to move forward and become the adult in the household,” said George.

“And we’re Glad to be able to step up on his behalf, just like he’s stepped up for his family.”

This makeover is going to be life changing for him.

“ I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like once everything is complete, so it will be one big barrier in my way taken out,” said Vortherms.

He’ll have full arch restoration procedure done where he’ll receive a dental implant to replace some of his teeth. The planning process has now begun and he looks forward to the day he can show off his big smile again.

This is the second year Siouxland Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery has participated in the Second Chance Program. They’re thinking about doing this every other year.