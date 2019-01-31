Man Fatally Shot By Officers at Nevadan Nuclear Site ID’d as Iowan

MERCURY, Nev. (AP) – A person fatally shot by law enforcement officers during a confrontation at a U.S. nuclear security site in Nevada has been identified as a 27-year-old Iowa man.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Thursday that the man killed Monday was Nekiylo Dawayne Graves from Waterloo, Iowa.

Wehrly said in a video news release that a sheriff’s deputy and a security officer shot Graves when he refused commands and continued to approach them following a pursuit after Graves’ vehicle failed to stop at the security gate at the Nevada National Security Site.

The site is located 70 miles north of Las Vegas.

Wehrly said the FBI and the Nevada Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident and that her agency is conducting an internal affairs investigation.