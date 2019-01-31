Measles Cases on the Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Measles have not broken out in South Dakota since 2015. Where they are breaking out right now is in Washington and Oregon, with the number of cases now past 40.

At one point, measles was thought to be almost eliminated in the United States. Almost every year though, some location experiences an outbreak. So what could be causing this?

“You know, we live in an interconnected society, people go on vacation, people visit family, people take business trips, and you get exposed. And if that travels from unvaccinated adult to then unvaccinated child. Then they get in the school systems, it doesn’t take much for that brush fire to start, for that measles to spread”, said Dr. Mark List with Avera Health.

He says that not only is measles incredibly contagious, but that lower vaccination rates are also contributing. List stated “In communities where rates of vaccinations go down, then we lose what we call heard immunity. And so, that protective effect of when 95 percent of the population or more is vaccinated against measles, it prevents the outbreaks from starting because it can’t get a foothold”.

The idea to not vaccinate their children can come from parents from a multitude of reasons. List says social media has a part in that, saying “Parents are also afraid of vaccination side effects. They’re afraid, oh my kid has to get poked, what if they get a fever, what if they get a rash, what about all these things I read on Facebook about how terrible these vaccinations are, and completely from unfounded sources”.

The measles vaccination is about 98% effective. If you have been exposed to someone with measles and are not vaccinated, you have about a 90% chance of catching the disease. That 2% chance that you could get it, Dr. List says that you have a much better chance at feeling minor symptoms. A fever and a small rash will be gone in a couple of days.

Children get vaccinated for measles first when they are one year old, and the second shot happens when they are between the ages of 4 and 6.