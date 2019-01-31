More School, Office Closures Due to Midwest Cold

CHICAGO (AP) – Another day of dangerously cold weather in the Midwest is closing hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices in Wisconsin and Minnesota, but students are heading back to school in the Dakotas.

Two of Wisconsin’s largest school districts canceled classes again Thursday, when morning temperatures hovered around negative 20 degrees. In Minnesota, where wind chill readings could reach negative 55 degrees, several large school districts also called off classes.

The extreme cold has also sent dozens of people to hospitals in Minnesota. Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis says it has treated 22 patients for frostbite since Friday, including 13 admitted to the hospital.

But in North Dakota, students in Fargo and other nearby cities are heading back to school. Temperatures in the region dropped to minus 25 degrees Thursday morning but forecasters are predicting a high of minus 2 degrees.

It’s a bit warmer in South Dakota, where the National Weather Service says the high temperature in Sioux Falls on Thursday is expected to be 12 degrees.