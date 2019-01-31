New Joint Brings Mexican Food and 70’s Rock to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 70’s are making a comeback in Sioux Falls.

The new restaurant Vinyl Taco opened its doors today. There will also be a fill bar and social club that will open up in two weeks.

Vinyl Taco serves up Mexican food, but that’s not all they’re known for. The restaurant is 70’s rock-themed. They play all of their music on vinyl using a real record player.

“Not only people who grew up in the 70’s are excited about the space but we have a lot of young adults who are into that music too,” said owner Kirk Keupp.

There are two locations in North Dakota as well. The owner’s son oversees nearby JL Beers. Instead of beer mail, which are postcards that JL Beers send out, Vinyl Taco will have cow mail.

Only people 21 and older are allowed in the building.