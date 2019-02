Otzelberger Likes How His Team is Playing

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU Men brought a 7-1 Summit League record into Thursday’s game at Oral Roberts. And head coach TJ Otzelberger really likes how much his players are contributing to the success they had had. Mike Daum is having another monster season, but the younger guys are adding a lot to the lineup in addition to David Jenkins and Skyler Flatten.