Parkston Native Helps Build USS South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS. S.D. – The Navy will commission its newest fast-attack submarine this weekend. It has a unique name. It’s called the USS South Dakota. That’s not even the coolest part. One of the engineers that built the submarine calls South Dakota “home.”

Scott Carey is a civilian contractor that works on big-name projects for the U.S. Navy. This Saturday, the navy will commission the latest submarine in Connecticut that Carey worked on for more than a year.

“It’s the final ceremony where the shipyard turns the keys over to the Navy for their brand new submarine,” said Carey. “You know, it’s like when you pick up a new car and the salesman kind of shows you how all the pieces work. This is like the final step of that.”

Carey is originally from Parkston. He has a physics degree from SDSU, and then a master’s in nuclear engineering from Iowa State. Imagine his surprise when he learned the name of the newest submarine.

“Once I understood that the next Virginia-class submarine was going to be the South Dakota, I got pretty excited,” said Carey.

Introducing the USS South Dakota. It will be the 17th virginia-class attack submarine to join the fleet.

The commission committee says that the 13 stars on the crest signify the 13 battles fought by the USS South Dakota battleship during World War II. The sun shape above Mount Rushmore represents the original 1909 South Dakota state flag.

“Knowing that the next new submarine was going to be named after my home state was pretty exciting for me,” said Carey.

The Navy says that virginia-class submarines are built to handle some of the world’s deepest waters.

“That particular, big complicated machine is going to be a pretty integral part of keeping our nation safe,” said Carey.

Carey says after this weekend, it’ll be time to work on the next submarine.

They’ll reportedly serve chislic at the ceremony to celebrate. Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson are also scheduled to speak at the event.