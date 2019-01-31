Pelosi Says No Wall Money in Border Legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there will be no money for President Donald Trump’s border wall in any deal to keep the government open past a Feb. 15 deadline.

A bipartisan group of House-Senate negotiators met for the first time Wednesday, and Pelosi addressed the issue at a session with reporters on Thursday. The California Democrat said she wants to see the negotiators’ bipartisan bill by next Friday.

She told a news conference: “There will not be any wall money in the legislation.”

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday, appearing to sour on the congressional talks and tweeting that Republicans are “wasting their time” trying to negotiate with Democrats.

House Democrats offered a vague border security plan with no money for his wall. Trump wants $5.7 billion for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.