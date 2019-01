Power Outages Affecting Kimball, Chamberlain in Sub-Zero Temperatures

NorthWestern Energy is confirming 256 customers are without power this morning near Kimball. There are two additional outages in Chamberlain as well where close to 800 customers appear to be without power on one of the coldest days in the region in years.

Company officials tell KDLT they hope to have power restored to both areas by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.