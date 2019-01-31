SD Legislator Drug Testing Bill Advances to Senate Floor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Senate panel has advanced a bill to impose random drug testing on state legislators.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-1 Thursday to send the measure to the floor. Republican Sen. Stace Nelson, the sponsor, says real leaders lead from the front by setting an example.

The bill would require the state Division of Criminal Investigation to set up a random drug test for three to 10 legislators once weekly during the legislative session. If a test shows evidence of drug use, the division would provide the results to the presiding officer of the lawmaker’s chamber for referral to a special disciplinary committee.

Some legislative leaders have said they oppose the bill. House Majority Whip Jon Hansen says he would be clean, but still thinks it’s bad policy.