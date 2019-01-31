SDSU Men Win at Oral Roberts 86-80

TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota State used a well-balanced attack Thursday night on the road, fighting off a pesky Oral Roberts team in an 86-80 victory as all five starters scored in double figures.

The Jackrabbits improved to 18-6 (8-1 Summit League) with their seventh-straight win, holding off a late-charging Golden Eagle team that is now 8-16 on the season and 4-5 in league play.

Mike Daum led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds, just missing a fifth consecutive double-double while hitting 11-of-12 at the charity stripe.

David Jenkins (18 points) and Skyler Flatten (14 points) each had three 3-pointers, as Flatten added eight boards while Jenkins dished three assists.

Alex Arians finished with 11 points and a team-high four assists, and Tevin King, who matched Flatten with eight rebounds, had 10 points for his 13th double-figure scoring performance of the season.

SDSU shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 10-of-23 from deep while hitting 16 of its 19 attempts at the line.

Oral Roberts was led by Kevin Obanor’s 17 points and eight rebounds, while Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 14 points and nine rebounds. The Golden Eagles were 44 percent from the field as SDSU limited them to just eight free throw attempts for the game.

“I thought our guys did a great job sharing the ball, keeping the ball on the move and doing what we needed to do to be successful,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We had different guys step up at different times tonight, and it was just a really balanced team effort in our assist numbers, scoring and rebounding. I’m proud of our guys for that.”

The Jackrabbits got off to a slow start, falling behind 11-3 in the opening four minutes of action. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Tevin King out of the under-16 media ended a burst of seven unanswered for the Golden Eagles, helping jump start an SDSU attack that started just 1-of-6 from the field.

After climbing back to tie it at 16 on a Flatten jumper at 11:35, the Jacks traded buckets with the Golden Eagles until 6:42, when another Tevin King jumper (this time from deep) opened a 7-0 run for State and helped State take the lead for good. All told, the Jackrabbits outscored the Golden Eagles by 12 in the final 6:55 to lead 44-33 at intermission, raising their shooting percentage to 53.1 at the break.

South Dakota State kept the offense rolling to early in the second, pushing its lead to 15 in the first five minutes of the period and 20 (62-42) on an Owen King trey at 12:12. ORU did not wilt, however, as the Jackrabbits were forced to deal with a Golden Eagle comeback effort that saw the home team crawl back within single-digits over the next eight minutes, making it 76-67 with 4:18 to play.

Oral Roberts cut it to five (80-75) inside the final minute, but with 28 seconds to play Flatten provided a dagger for the Jackrabbits, burying a 3-pointer off the assist from Arians to give State an 83-75 edge late. SDSU hit 3-of-4 at the free throw line the rest of the way to hang on for the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 14-9 all-time against Oral Roberts and has won five straight in the series.

Mike Daum entered today’s game 18th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,803 career points. He is now 17th with 2,826 points.

All five starters reached double figures for the first time this season. The Jackrabbits have had five or more score 10-plus points twice this year.

David Jenkins moved into 42nd on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,018 career points. He passed Dennis Wommeldorf (1,006; 1968-70), Virg Riley (1,008; 1953-56), Cory VandeWettering (1,009; 1991-94), Bill Cartwright (1,010; 1986-89) and Jim Walker (1,012; 1979-80). He is now tied with Jeff Booher (1989-92).

David Jenkins (162) is now alone in 10th on SDSU’s career 3-point list. Skyler Flatten (159) is tied with Nate Wolters and is on pace to join the record list this season.

Mike Daum (1,121 rebounds) is now 11 boards away from tying Mark Tetzlaff’s Jackrabbit career record of 1,132 career boards.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up a two-game road swing Sunday at Denver. The Jackrabbits and Pioneers tip at 2 p.m. CST / 1 p.m. MST from Magness Arena.