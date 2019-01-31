South Dakota Rep. Introduces Transgender Athlete Bill

PIERRE, S.D. – Less than a week after a bill that would have put restrictions on transgender student athletes failed the South Dakota senate, a similar bill has been introduced in the state house.

House bill 12-25 was brought fourth Wednesday by Representative Lee Qualm. The bill would require students to abide by the “sexual identity” printed on their birth certificate when participating in athletics.

Another house bill, 11-08, was introduced last week that would prohibit certain gender identity instruction in public schools.