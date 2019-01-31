Study: Many Small Kids Are Using Too Much Toothpaste

Associated Press,
NEW YORK (AP)A new study suggests too many young kids are using too much toothpaste, increasing their risk of streaky or splotchy teeth when they get older.

About 40 percent of kids ages 3 to 6 used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste. Experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings were based on a survey of parents of more than 5,000 kids ages 3 to 15.

Fluoride prevents cavities. Health officials recommend that all people drink fluoridated water, and that everyone 2 or older brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Past studies have suggested fluorosis has been increasing for at least three decades, and can affect as many as 2 out of 5 adolescents.

