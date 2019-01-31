Top-Ranked Lincoln Boys and Harrisburg Girls Get Narrow Victories

SIOUX FALLS, & HARRISBURG, SD… Both top-ranked teams in class “AA” escaped with narrow victories Thursday night. Jared Jaros led Lincoln to A 58-56 win over Brookings with 27 points. Drew Cole paced the Bobcats with 22 points. Lincoln remains unbeaten in 11 games. In Harrisburg, the 13-1 Tigers edged Yankton 34-29 in a defensive battle. They play #2 O’Gorman Friday night at the Knights gym.