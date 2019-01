Two New Civil Air Patrol Units Formed in Miller, Tea

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota wing of the Civil Air Patrol is expanding.

Two new Civil Air Patrol units have been formed in Miller and in Tea. The expansion brings the total number of Civil Air Patrol units in the state to eight.

The Civil Air Patrol assists emergency responders and law enforcement in search and rescue and disaster relief missions.

The patrol also mentors students in aerospace and STEM education fields.