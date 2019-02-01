Curing Kids Cancer Through Camaros, Corvettes and More

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Fighting cancer is nowhere near an easy task, so a group of car enthusiasts is revving up support to help ease the burden.

From Camaro’s to Prowlers and even the first ever 1960 Chevy Corvette, unique wheels are on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“Some of them you may never get the chance to see again,” says Karen Leisinger Winterfest of Wheels Organizer.

Leisinger says these cars aren’t just something to look at.

“If we make any money we might as well donate it to something might as well send it to Sanford’s Cure Kids Cancer because we saw what they have done for kiddos with cancer and their family,” says Leisinger.

This is the 11th year of Winterfest. One of the families benefiting from it is the Mohlenhoff’s.

“When Ona was seven she was diagnosed with a baseball sized brain tumor,” Jenna Mohlenhoff.

Then after treatment Ona had no evidence of disease for 5 years until doctors found more cancerous tumor cells a couple years ago. The Mohlenhoff’s have been to the last nine Winterfests.

“Cars are really cool and everything like that, but it’s really exciting to see people turn out and support you even though they don’t know you,” says Mohlenhoff.

And the car show impacts more than just those with cancer, but also the folks holding the keys to the cars themselves.

“It just touches their heart and that’s why they bring their cars out. Some of them would never bring their car out,” says Leisinger.

Last year Winterfest raised $49,000. This year they’re hoping to break $50,000. The event wraps up Sunday afternoon. Tickets are $11 at the door.