Denny Sanford Premier Center Announces New General Manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center named California native Mike Krewson as their new General Manager on Friday.

Before joining the Premier Center, Krewson was the General Manager of the McLane Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

“Mike has the experience and drive to keep building on the success we’ve enjoyed at our event venues,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership with SMG and to Mike’s leadership in moving our facilities and campus forward.”

Krewson takes the position following the exit of Terry Torkildson in November.