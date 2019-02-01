Event to Benefit Survivors of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence

As more people feel compelled to come forward with stories of domestic violence or sexual assault, the Compass Center looks to expand the resources available to victims. This next Tuesday, an event to help raise funds for the Sioux Falls non-profit will get underway. It’s the 10th annual “It’s in the Bag” fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 to reserve a table of 10.

Advocates for the center and those who use the services say clients often begin their journey to healing when with a walk through TCC’s door. At the agency, they receive a variety of services at no charge: specialized, trauma focused counseling, advocacy through the court system, referrals to community resources, and assistance staying safe.