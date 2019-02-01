Halseth Feels His Unbeaten Patriots Can Get Better

Halseth Feels His Unbeaten Patriots Can Get Better
Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, SD… It’s a scary thought for the rest of the state, but Lincoln boys basketball coach Jeff Halseth feels his team can get even better. The Patriots are unbeaten after 11 games, although they escaped a close call Thursday night with a 58-56 win over Brookings. Halseth knows that with success comes expectations. Saturday night they will take on a team that also has high hopes, the #1 Tea Area Titans in Class “A”. Games like that will only make his pats even better.

