Keith Urban to Perform at 80th Annual Sioux Empire Fair

Keith Urban, with special guest, Chris Janson, announced Friday morning that they will be among this year’s performers at the 80th Annual Sioux Empire Fair.

Urban and Janson will take the stage Friday, August 2nd. Ticket prices start at $79.50 and are sold separately from the 2019 Sioux Empire Fair. All tickets are general admission with no refunds, rain or shine.

Urban recently won 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year. He is also a four-time Grammy Award winner.

Jansen is the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second number one hit single, “Fix a Drink.” It follows his number one smash hit and summer anthem, “Buy Me a Boat.”