Minnesota Snow Sculptors Test Limits With Trump Piece

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. – A Minnesota team won’t be at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship this week after two of its proposed pieces – including one depicting President Donald Trump – were denied due to political overtones.

The team – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune and David Aichinger – had created a snow sculpture depicting Trump last year at the event in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, that was responding to some of the president’s vulgar comments about African countries.

Organizers, in turn, clarified rules early this year with sculptors, warning them to stay away from controversial and political designs because the event is family friendly.

Dusty Thune says art should provoke conversation and that’s what they are doing.