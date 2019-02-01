O’Gorman Edges Harrisburg in Battle of Top Teams in Girls “AA” Hoops

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top 2 teams in girls “AA” basketball collided at the O’Gorman gym Friday night and the result was a classic basketball game. The 2nd-ranked Knights prevailed 42-40 in a game that came right down to the final buzzer. Carley Kunkel hit a trio of 3’s to lead the way for OG with 11 points. Emma Ronsiek who hit was turned out to be the game-winning basket had 10 as did Rylee Benson. Jeniah Ugofsky had 10 for the #1 Tigers who took over the top spot this week from the Knights after they lost to Lincoln last Friday night.