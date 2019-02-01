Recent Temperature Swings Hurting Road Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was dangerously could for the first half of this week with many folks hearing the word “polar vortex.”

The polar vortex. It’s a word you’ve probably heard a lot over the last three or four days. And that is what gave us our extremely cold temperatures.

Now here’s a little explainer on what that is. It’s a large area of low pressure off in the North Pole, and it’s very strong. A jet stream acts as a bit of a sealer to where the cold air can be located, so it stays much off to our North when the polar vortex is stable. Now when it becomes unstable, that’s what gave us all the cold air.

The low pressure weakens, allowing that jet stream to dip all the way down into parts of the upper midwest. All of that cold air that used to be up in the poles, rushes south. Some of us, reached those record levels, the coldest being Windom, Minnesota, reaching 60 degrees below zero.

Going from this deep freeze to above average is great for us, but not for everything.

“Going from these colder temperatures, now things start to warm up, some of that water may get down into areas where there are potholes. As temperatures drop overnight that water freezes and expands, and can cause that pothole to come out or some of that patch material to come out,” said Department of Transportation engineer Travis Dressen.

Dressen says that bitter cold again next week isn’t the best news for the roads.

“That repeated freeze spawn effect, really does cause damage over the long term. In the short term when we see some of those potholes come out. Yeah theres additional duties to go out and, you know, make sure those get patched,” said Dressen.

KDLT meteorologists say that the phrase “polar vortex” is a bit overused, and exists in summer too. Dressen says most winters in general are very tough on the roadways.