Russian Politicians Fault US Over Arm Treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russian politicians are blaming the United States for what they say is the undermining of global security by ending compliance with a nuclear arms treaty.

But NATO says Russia is at fault for the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

The U.S. says it will stop observing the treaty as of Saturday and withdraw within six months came after years of dispute between Moscow and Washington. Each claims the other is in violation. In particular, the U.S. says a new Russian missile breached the treaty.

But Russia accuses the United States of unilaterally seeking to neuter the treaty and of resisting Russian attempts to resolve the dispute.

The head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament says the U.S. “has taken another step toward its destruction today.”

The end of the treaty could serve Russia’s strategic interests by removing any obstacle to deploying intermediate-range missiles that could reach Europe and China.