South Dakota Moms Fighting For Autism Therapy Insurance Coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some South Dakota moms say they’re going to battle for their children.

Many children with autism seek applied behavior analysis, or ABA. It’s a therapy that takes about about 30 to 40 hours per week.The individualized therapy teaches children social skills while early intervention is still possible.

KDLT News spoke to South Dakota parents who say ABA has made a huge impact on their children with autism.

However, parents say they could lose all that progress. Some say they received letters from their insurance companies saying they would no longer cover ABA.

“It’s hard to like watch my child lose his service and not get it, you know?” said Darcy Weber, whose four-year-old son has autism.

These moms say they aren’t giving up. A group of South Dakota parents teamed up and contacted state representatives.

Now, two bills are going through the state house. If passed, they would revise and remove exemptions to this health care coverage.

This is just the beginning of this story. We’ll have more on KDLT News next week.