Tea Area Boys Looking Ahead

Tea Area Boys Looking Ahead

TEA, SD… The Tea Area boys basketball team won the state “A” title 2 years ago and was edged out in 2018. They carry a 13-1 record into Saturday’s game with the top team in “AA” the Lincoln Patriots at the Pentagon. You’d think that this talented group might be motivated by not winning it last year, but head coach Chris Fechner says they don’t really talk about it. So far this year the Titans only loss is to the top team in the country in the Hoop City Classic. But they do know that with their recent success they will have a target on their back when playing teams in South Dakota.