Tech Firms, States Face Feds in Net Neutrality Court Battle

Associated Press,
Share This:

WASHINGTON – Tech companies and nearly half a dozen U.S. states are clashing with the Trump administration in federal court over the repeal of net neutrality, a set of rules aimed at preventing big internet providers from discriminating against certain technology and services.

The face-off comes in a federal appeals court hearing Friday. The companies, including Mozilla and Vimeo, want the judges to restore the net neutrality regime. It was set in 2015 during the Obama administration and repealed in December 2017 under a regulator appointed by President Donald Trump.

The rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing websites of their choosing or charging Netflix and other services extra to reach viewers faster.

Categories: KDLT News Today, Local News, News, U.S. & World News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Trump Convenes Experts On Overhaul Of Nation’...
March For Life Shows Gains By Abortion Opponents
White House To Unveil Immigration Plan Monday
Bipartisan Experts Urge Next Steps On Health Care ...

You Might Also Like