USF Splits Doubleheader With Bemidji State

USF Splits Doubleheader With Bemidji State

Women

SIOUX FALLS – Kaely Hummel scored 22 points and Jessie Geer provided 14 to ignite an offensive explosion by the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (14-7, 9-6 NSIC) in a 95-47 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross divisional victory over Bemidji State (5-14, 3-12 NSIC) Friday night at the Stewart Center.

With her 22 points, Hummel, a junior from Cherokee, Iowa, became the 19th player in USF Women’s Basketball history to surpass 1,000 points in her career. Hummel, who was 8-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three-point range, needed five points for the milestone as the night began. With her point total, she now has 1,017 in her career. Additionally, Hummel registered her 11th 20-point game of her career and 56th game with double-digit points.

“I think we put together one of our best efforts of the season,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who ran his career win total to 208 at USF. “We had great energy and really played hard all night. I thought our offense and defense was in attack mode and it made a difference,” he said. “It was great to see everyone share in this victory.”

In one of her best floor games of the season, Geer, a junior from Gillette, Wyo., had 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added eight rebounds plus a career-best eight assists. Redshirt freshman guard Jasmine Harris had 12 points as she scored 11 points in the third quarter when the Cougars opened up the lead against BSU. Harris, who had 3-of-5 from three-point range, also had a steal and rebound in 15 minutes. She recorded her fourth double digit scoring game of the season.

For the fourth time this year, USF scored 90 points or more in a game and the 48-point margin was the second highest of the season (98-46 vs Presentation College). USF defeated BSU for a seventh straight time and moved into sole possession of third place in the NSIC South. The Cougars sit at 9-6 and two games back of Concordia St. Paul and Augustana, who both are 11-4.

The Cougars, which hit 54.9 percent from the floor on 39-of-71 shooting, came out fast against BSU. The Cougars opened up a 24-11 advantage after one quarter. With its aggressive defense and strong shooting, USF built a 42-23 lead by halftime. Then, with a 28-14 advantage in the third quarter opened up a 70-37 lead through three quarters. USF also controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring BSU, 25-10.

USF, which had a 46-to-20 edge of points in the point and 17-to-8 advantage in second chance points, hit 48 percent from three-point range on 12-of-25 shooting. The Cougars defense was the key as they forced 16 turnovers which they turned into a 20-to-7 margin in points off turnovers. With Harris leading the way, USF, which had 22 assists on 39 made baskets, had a huge 42-to-10 advantage in bench points.

Sophomore guard Lauren Sanders, who had eight points and three rebounds in her first start of the season, started things off on the right foot for USF. Sanders hit jumper to tie game at 7-7 with seven minutes to go. It was also a start of a 10-0 run, leading to a 15-7 advantage after a Krystal Carlson basket with four minutes to play. USF, which hit 55.6 percent (10-of-18) in the first quarter, took a 20-9 lead after a lay-up from Geer and a free throw from Harris. Geer’s lay-up with 41 seconds left helped the Cougars open up a 24-11 advantage at the quarter break.

The Cougars also had a solid shooting effort in the second quarter as they hit 7-of-14 field goals. A jumper by Hummel enabled USF to double up BSU at 28-14 at the 7:48 mark. From there, USF had a 14-2 run with Hummel’s triple providing USF with a 42-16. BSU closed the second quarter on a 7-0 finish as they cut the lead to 42-23 at the break.

As would be the case in every quarter of the game, USF made over 50 percent from the floor in the third quarter. USF was 11-of-20 as they put together a 28-14 advantage. In the quarter, Harris had her 11 points and a trio of threes while Hummel had six points and Geer four points and four assists. After BSU cut the USF lead to 46-32 with 7:12 on the clock, the Cougars took off. Off the final 6:06 of the quarter, USF outscored BSU, 21-to-5 and used four three pointers in the stretch to push the lead out to 70-37 at the break.

In the final quarter, USF made 11-of-19 field goals for 57.9 percent and had 25 points from six different players, including six points by Gloria Mulumba and five by Andi Mataloni and Abby Slater. In fact, USF outscored BSU, 18-to-2 with points in the paint and 8-to-0 with points off turnovers. USF opened the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 83-37 lead at the 5:57 mark on a three by Mataloni. Amanda Dagostino’s lay-up with two minutes to go provided USF with its biggest lead of the game at 50 points (93-43).

On Saturday, USF will host another North Division foe in Minnesota Crookston with game time set for 4 p.m. at the Stewart Center.

Men

SIOUX FALLS – Despite 22 points from Drew Guebert and 19 by Trevon Evans, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (14-7, 9-6 NSIC) dropped a heart-breaking 76-73 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross divisional decision to Bemidji State (6-12, 3-11 NSIC) on Friday night at the Stewart Center.

With the setback, the Cougars dropped to 14-7 overall and 9-6 in the NSIC South. However, USF remained in a tie for third place with Augustana, which lost to Minot State on Friday. Wayne State and Minnesota State both won and improved to 11-4 and sit at the top of the NSIC South.

Guebert recorded his fourth straight 20-point game or more and now has 39, 20-point games in his career. Guebert, who was 12-of-15 from the foul line and had six rebounds, moved into third place on USF’s career scoring chart at 1,821. He passed Tony Overbaugh, who had 1,809 points from 1987-91 at USF. Both Guebert and Overbaugh had their point totals in 113 games. In addition, Guebert moved past Brett Ervin of Minnesota Duluth for 12th on the NSIC’s all-time scoring chart (NSIC games only) with 1,295 points.

Evans added 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes on the floor. Evans, , who has 25 straight double-digit scoring games and 47 in 50 career games now has 1,089 career points.

USF was fighting an uphill battle against BSU all night. The Cougars, which trailed by double digits in both the first half and second half, struggled by hitting just 41.8 percent from the floor on 23-of-55 shooting and made just 5-of-17 from three-point range. The Cougars, which had a solid 22-of-29 for 75.9 percent at the foul line, lost the rebound battle for the first time this year as the Beavers held a 34-29 advantage.

Early on BSU took control of the game and held a lead for most of the game as USF led for just 7:03 while BSU had the advantage for 32:47. The Beavers built as much as a 15-point lead in the first half before taking a 42-32 advantage to halftime. Then in the second half, they established a 17-point cushion at the 12:04 mark before USF stormed back behind the play of Evans and Guebert. The Cougars cut the lead to one on several occasions but couldn’t get over the hump.

As a result, USF felt to 5-4 at the Stewart Center and lost to BSU for the second straight season at home. A year ago, the Cougars fell, 74-68, to the Beavers on Jan. 12, 2018. For the sixth straight time this season, USF lost when trailing at halftime. And, the Cougars fell to 4-6 overall in games decided by six points or less and stand 1-4 in games of three points or less.

While USF was struggling from the field, BSU hit 24-of-50 field goals for 48 percent. They had a huge edge in three pointers as they made 11-of-30 for 36.7 percent. BSU, which was led in scoring by Derek Thompson with 24 points and seven rebounds and Ja Morgan with 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds, also made 17-of-20 from the foul line.

Game Breakdown –

USF opened the game with a 4-0 lead after a lay-up from Justin Taylor. The Cougars still led 8-5 after a basket by Teathloach Pal with 14:51 to play but BSU responded. They used 12-5 run to grab 17-13 advantage with 10:44 to play. And, the Beavers never trailed again although USF made several runs at them.

After a three-point play by Cody Landwehr at the 7:30 mark of the first half, BSU led USF, 26-20. From there, they had a 16-to-7 run over the next six minutes to take a 42-27 lead with 53 seconds left in the first half. But USF’s Aaron Rothermund, who hit a pair of threes and had six points on the night, connected from deep and Guebert had two foul shots to help USF draw within 42-32 by the halftime break. In that opening half, USF hit just 10-of-27 field goals for 37 percent. The Cougars were outrebounded 19-to-10 and outshot from three-point land 8-to-2. While USF outshot BSU in the second half, 46.4 percent (13-of-28 on field goals) to 34.6 percent (9-of-26 on field goals), the Cougars couldn’t get over the top and into the lead.

Neither team scored in the opening two minutes of the second half. Then, BSU had a three from Logan Bader for a 45-32 lead. With another three from Jacob Hoffman, who had 10 points on the night, at the 12:04 mark, the Beavers had their biggest lead of the game at 55-38.

The margin would drop as low as 10 points over the next five minutes but with a three-point play from Morgan, BSU still led USF, 64-51 with 7:46 to play. Then, Evans and USF stepped up. First, Evans made a pair of foul shots and freshman Troy Houghton hit his first three of the season, USF had drawn within 64-56 at the 5:49 mark. Evans converted a three-point play at the 3:54 mark to cut the deficit to 64-61. His lay-up with 2:55 to play helped USF pull within 64-63.

USF cut the lead to one point three more times including at 71-70 with 36 seconds left on two foul shots by Evans. However, Evans had a shot to tie the game but his three with 26 seconds left rimmed out and BSU had three free throws from Morgan to take a 76-70 lead in the closing seconds. Evans finished the scoring with a three at the buzzer but it was too late as the Cougars fell for the second straight time at home.

On Saturday, USF will host their annual Alumni Game at 1 p.m., at the Stewart Center. Then later at 6 p.m., USF will welcome in Minnesota Crookston for cross divisional NSIC play at the Stewart Center.