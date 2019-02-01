USS South Dakota to Be Commissioned Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The battleship USS South Dakota was the most advanced war-ship of her day.

The ship served during World War II and took part in two naval battles. A few pieces of the ship, including one of the big guns, now sits in Sioux Falls at the battleship memorial on West 12th Street.

On Saturday, the new USS South Dakota will enter service in the US Navy. Like the battleship, the fast attack submarine will be the most advanced ship of its day.

The USS South Dakota is designed to hunt and kill enemy submarines using the most sophisticated sonar equipment known to man. It’s also equipped with tomahawk cruise missiles to attack land targets.

Inside, the submarine sailors are greeted with all sorts of reminders of the state of South Dakota from pictures of pheasants to a mural of Mount Rushmore. Senator Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson will be on hand in Groton, Connecticut for the ceremony.