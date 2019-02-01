What to Expect From New Concealed Carry Bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s first official act took center stage on Thursday. With the new bill signed, law enforcement’s number one priority is carrying out the law and keeping everyone safe

“We enforce what ever the laws are that are put in place. We’ll do that with dignity and respect. We’ll make sure that we follow the law as the legislator passes and the Governor signs,” says Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

In Minnehaha County alone, 10-thousand conceal-carry permits have been approved. Roughly 1-thousand permits are signed each year. Minnehaha County officials say they were prepared for this outcome. They have been actively talking to other states like North Dakota and Wyoming who have implemented a similar law.

Milstead explains, “They focus primarily on their residents, not everybody in the U.S. the version (right now) that the Governor signed would allow anybody to in the U.S who can lawfully process a firearm to carry and conceal it in South Dakota.”

Minnehaha County is taking action to train officers on how to handle a situation involving a weapon without a permit. This includes how to research someone’s criminal history if officers find a firearm without a permit. Since this law will effect anyone in the state, one concern in mind is how this law will impact big events like Sturgis.

“Carrying and concealing is concerning, but we understand that it’s the law,” says Milstead. “We deal with ever changing laws in law enforcement and this will just be another change. But we’ll get through it.”

The new law will take effect on July 1st. In all, South Dakota joins 13 other states that have adopted a similar law.