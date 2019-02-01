Woman’s Death in Minnesota Possibly Linked to Cold

CHICAGO (AP) – Another woman may have died as a result of the extreme winter weather.

Authorities in Minnesota’s Carver County say they received a report of a car accident on Monday evening. They arrived and found a vehicle off the roadway. Forty-six-year-old Amy Debower of Chaska was found dead outside the vehicle.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says a preliminary investigation suggests the extreme weather may have been a factor in Debower’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

Carver County is south of Minneapolis.

Debower’s death brings the number of fatalities that could be linked to this week’s severe weather system to at least 25.