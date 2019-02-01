Women Will Surround Trump at State of the Union Address

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump will be surrounded by living reminders of the 2018 election that delivered Democrats the House majority and elected a record number of women. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

President Donald Trump will be surrounded by a new Congress when he delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday. It’ll be a Congress in which Democrats have the House majority and more women occupy more House seats than ever before. Even two immigrant women who used to work for Trump’s New Jersey golf club plan to be watching from the gallery overhead. And Stacey Abrams will become the first black woman to deliver the Democratic rebuttal.