Women Will Surround Trump at State of the Union Address

Associated Press,
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump will be surrounded by living reminders of the 2018 election that delivered Democrats the House majority and elected a record number of women. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Share This:

President Donald Trump will be surrounded by a new Congress when he delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday. It’ll be a Congress in which Democrats have the House majority and more women occupy more House seats than ever before. Even two immigrant women who used to work for Trump’s New Jersey golf club plan to be watching from the gallery overhead. And Stacey Abrams will become the first black woman to deliver the Democratic rebuttal.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Sanders Says Stone Arrest Unrelated to Trump
SF JazzFest Kicks Off, Future Funding May Decrease
Hill Leaders, Trump to Meet On Border in White Hou...
Immigration Attorney Weighs In on Travel Ban

You Might Also Like