Women Will Surround Trump at State of the Union Address
President Donald Trump will be surrounded by a new Congress when he delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday. It’ll be a Congress in which Democrats have the House majority and more women occupy more House seats than ever before. Even two immigrant women who used to work for Trump’s New Jersey golf club plan to be watching from the gallery overhead. And Stacey Abrams will become the first black woman to deliver the Democratic rebuttal.