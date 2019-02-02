Dakota State University Celebrates The U.S.S. South Dakota

MADISON, SD- “It’s a time for celebration. I mean, how often do you get a boat named after your state?”

After months of anticipation, the U.S.S. South Dakota went to sea. This is the first and only submarine to be named after the state. So Dakota State University thought this moment needed to be seen by students and the community.

“The association between Dakota State and something like the U.S.S. South Dakota is the technological link. The fact that this boat is a floating computer,” says Dean Dick Hanson of the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Science

Students, faculty, and local veteran groups watched the ceremony at the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Science. With the U.S.S. South Dakota, technology is the main focus and that’s what the students learn on a daily basis. The submarine is a prime example of how computer and cyber science students can use their knowledge outside of the classroom.

Hanson explains, “The U.S.S. South Dakota Submarine is a technological marvel and that’s kind of what we do here too. Cyber security, communications, and digital kinds of work. This submarine is the latest iteration of all the advance technology that’s out there.”

For students, this is a learning opportunity and a chance to recognize the military and veterans. Veterans hope the students are inspired by the ceremony and have a new respect for their state.

“It’s important to continue that tradition of pride, service, patriotism, and being honored to go out there to serve and give back to the rest of the citizens of South Dakota,” says V.F.W. Commander Danny Frisby-Griffin.

There are 132 crew members aboard the ship. Representing South Dakota at the ceremony in Groton, Connecticut were Senator Mike Rounds, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Governor Kristi Noem.