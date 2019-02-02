Despite Big Dunks Augie Men Fall At Mary

Vikings Lose 101-87

BISMARCK, N.D. — With a bounce-back win on their mind, the Augustana men’s basketball team got off to a strong start on Saturday night at the McDowell Activity Center. However, a hot-shooting Marauder team took off in the second half and an Augustana comeback bid fell short in a 101-87 loss. Augustana is now 13-9 (9-7 NSIC) and U-Mary moves to 10-12 (7-9 NSIC).

Augustana was paced by a strong effort of offense, starting with A.J. Plitzuweit. The freshman poured in 23 points (8-of-8 FTs) and had 8 assists. Matt Cartwright, who started 5-of-5 from the field, finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds.

Trevor Hanson and Michael Schaefer each chipped in 13 points. Overall, the Vikings shot 47 percent (31-of-66) and finished with 21 assists compared to just 11 turnovers.

The story of Saturday’s game was the ferocious comeback from the Vikings in the games final 10 minutes. Trailing 57-75, Augustana used a 19-7 run, including 6-of-8 from the field, to cut the deficit to just six points (76-82) with four minutes left. The Vikings used stops on defense to nearly complete the comeback, but U-Mary continued to find the bottom of the net in the games final minutes.

Following a career performance on Friday night, Schaefer picked up right where he left off. The Freshman started the games scoring with a triple, and following a Hanson bucket inside, the Vikings had jumped out to a 5-2 lead.

Both sides would trade buckets, and by the 14:30 mark of the first, the Vikings had opened up a 14-10 lead to start. U-Mary responded with a 9-2 run, but Matt Cartwright stopped the trend with a straightaway triple. The Sophomore got off to another strong start, knocking down all three of shots earlier on.

Augustana used some solid defense to limit the Marauders to zero field goals over a three-minute span, and at the same time, the Viking offense came alive. Sparked by baskets from Eric Tiedman, Schaefer and free throws from A.J. Plitzuweit, the Vikings tied the game up at 26-26.

With five minutes to play in the 1st, the Vikings offense hit full-speed. Plitzuweit made a nice move inside to score plus a foul, and following a Dylan LeBrun layup, the Vikings had control with a 35-31 lead.

Plitzuweit also got off to a nice start on Saturday, picking up nine quick points and starting perfect (5-5) from the free throw line.

But the story of the first half was Cartwright’s ability to cook-up baskets from all over the court. He knocked down another three and had 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

However, U-Mary caught fire in the final two minutes of the half. The home team went on a 12-0 run to the end of the half, including buckets from Trever Kaiser who led all player with 19 points and four triples. By halftime, U-Mary had opened up a 52-39 lead.

Cartwright led the Vikings with 14 points in the first half. Plitzuweit chipped in nine as well. Augustana shot 44 percent (13-of-29) in the first 20 minutes, compared to 62 percent (19-of-31) for U-Mary.

The final frame on the weekend started with more hot-shooting for the home team and struggles for the Vikings. U-Mary started off 7-of-8 from the field in the second half, compared to just 1-7 from downtown for Augustana.

Trailing 67-48 with 14:16 to play, the Vikings needed a run to get back in the game. LeBrun scored on a mid-range jumper, and then Bodey Behrends stepped up with five quick points.

The Vikings had cut the deficit from 19 points to 12, but U-Mary and Connor Hellebust continued to respond on offense. Hellebust had racked up 16 points and the lead was back to 76-58 at the 9:50 mark of the second half.

The final 10 minutes of the second saw the Vikings look to stay alive. Plitzuweit knocked down a three, and then Hanson threw down a big-time dunk, but the Vikings needed an all-out sprint to the finish.

Starting with stops on defense, Augustana went on an 11-2 run and cut the deficit to 82-74 with 4:50 to play. However, that would prove to be as close the Vikings would get in the second half.

U-Mary came in shooting just 42 percent and averaging 70 points a game. The Marauders finished 34-of-59 (58 percent) in the win. U-Mary had five in double-figures, led by Trever Kaiser with 21 points.

Augustana now returns to the Sioux Falls Arena to take on Minnesota Duluth on Friday at 7:30, and closes out the weekend with St. Cloud State on Saturday at 5:30.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics