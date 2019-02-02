Jackrabbits Shake Off Slow Start & Oral Roberts

SDSU Women Win 74-65

TULSA, Oklahoma-A 20-3 run in the second quarter helped the South Dakota State women’s basketball team erase a 14-point deficit as the Jackrabbits defeated Oral Roberts, 74-65 in a Summit League game at the Mabee Center.

The Jacks, now 17-6 overall and 9-1, have now won seven-straight games. Macy Miller led SDSU with 16 points, making seven-of-nine shots. Tylee Irwin added 15 points, Myah Selland 13 points and Paiton Burckhard 12 points in a reserve role. Tagyn Larson had a game-high 10 rebounds and a career-high five assists.

The Golden Eagles, 12-11 and 5-5, were led by Maya Mayberry’s game-high 24 points.

In the first quarter, Oral Roberts took a 17-4 lead at 4:17 after an 8-0 run. The Jackrabbits cut it to 12, 25-13, at the end of the quarter with a 5-3 run.

The Jackrabbits’ offense took over in the second quarter as they outscored the Golden Eagles 20-3. After Selland sank a pair of free throws to open the scoring and ORU’s Keni Jo Lippe sank her second 3-pointer of the half, South Dakota State closed the quarter with an 18-0 run. Miller scored six points and Irwin sank a pair of 3-pointers to fuel the run and give SDSU a 33-28 halftime lead.

Oral Roberts cut the lead to five points, 36-31, early in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits responded with a 12-2 run to take a 48-33 lead at 5:26. Irwin and Madison Guebert each sank 3-pointers in the stretch. SDSU closed the quarter with a 7-0 spurt with Larson, Lindsey Theuninck and Selland scoring.

South Dakota State continued the offensive outburst in the fourth quarter by taking a 24-point lead, 68-44, at 6:18. Oral Roberts sank five 3-pointers in the final 2:22 after the Jackrabbits emptied their bench.

Notes

The Jackrabbits improved to 18-6 against Oral Roberts, winning their 13 th consecutive game and fifth-straight in Tulsa.

SDSU limited Oral Roberts to just three points in the second quarter. It marks the second time it has held an opponent to three points in a quarter this season.

Miller entered today’s game third on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,096 career points. She is now second with 2,112 points and 166 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Guebert moved within 21 points of sixth place on the SDSU career scoring list. She now has 1,655 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts North Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics