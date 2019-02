Lennox & West Central Girls Win At Dak XII/NEC Clash

Orioles Beat Redfield/Doland 50-37 & Trojans Beat Hamlin 49-36

MADISON, S.D. — The top ranked girl’s basketball teams in Class A continued to show why they’re worthy of their status at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison on Saturday night.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from Lennox 50-37 win over Redfield/Doland and West Central’s 49-36 victory over Hamlin!