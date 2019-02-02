‘National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day’ Celebrated in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Ice cream for breakfast. That’s a treat many around the nation and even in Sioux Falls enjoyed on Saturday morning for ‘National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.’ There was a line out the door of Stensland Family Farm’s Ice Cream Shop in Sioux Falls. The first 100 customers to wear pajamas received a free mug. So many folks were in their PJ’s and ready for a treat. The store offered a special breakfast menu including items like pancakes and french toast topped with ice cream, a coffee float, and fruity pebbles shake. This is the second year Stensland Family Farms has participated in the national event. Staff says its a fun way to connect with the community.

“This area, in the Midwest area, the community and most people have grown up with ice cream, eating it every night and this is something that’s kind of transitioned into our store. We believe that any time is a good time to eat ice cream, said Mark Stensland, General Manager.

National ‘Ice Cream For Breakfast Day’ is believed to have started back in the 1960’s by a mother from New York as a way to entertain her children on a cold and snowy morning.