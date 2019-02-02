Nearly Half of Americans have Form of Heart Disease, New Study Says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-There’s a good chance that you could have a disease known as the silent killer. According to a new study recently released by the American Heart Association nearly half of all adults in the US have some type of cardiovascular disease and do not even know it.

If you haven’t been to the doctor in awhile to get your heart checked, Doctor Adam Stys from the Sanford Heart Hospital recommends you set up an appointment. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the US and stroke is number five.

“First step would be seeing your primary care providers and talking to them about your cardiovascular risk. There are very specific calculators that can be used now and cellphone calculations, which you could calculate your risk of cardiovascular event,” said Stys.

Just because you don’t feel sick doesn’t mean your heart is healthy.

“The heart disease can be quite silent,” said Dr. Stys.

“Many people do not know they have it until symptoms show up and then diagnosis is made. Very often the first symptom can be a heart attack.”

The good news is the disease is preventable.

“Watching cholesterol, diet, physical inactivity is a risk factor, so exercising regularly, aerobic type of exercise is important,” said Dr. Stys.

Another way to prevent heart disease is to avoid smoking.

Dr. Stys says it’s also important to monitor your blood pressure to make sure it’s not too high causing hypertension, which increases the risk of heart attack or stroke

“We have over 100-million people in our country that are hypertensive. That’s a very large portion of our population,” said Dr. Stys.

With so many people being affected by heart disease, it’s a topic Dr. Stys says people need to take seriously.

“So we should be aware of it, we should be proactive in preventing its complications and preventing the disease itself,” said Dr. Stys.

He recommends people talk with their doctor annually about their heart health.