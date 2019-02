Sanford Pentagon Boy’s Basketball Classic Highlights

20 Teams Take Pentagon Floor On Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 20 boy’s prep basketball teams converged on Sioux Falls for the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewers for highlights from the following games:

-Corsica-Stickney’s 44-40 win over Warner

-Western Christian’s 60-57 win over Dakota Valley

-Sioux Valley’s 69-63 overtime victory over Tiospa Zina

-Sioux City East’s 75-70 win over SF Christian