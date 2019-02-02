Sioux Falls Staves Off Crookston

USF Men Win 82-74

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (15-7, 10-6 NSIC) received 27 points from Drew Guebert , a career-high 15 from Devin Green and 13 from Trevon Evans to turn back Minnesota Crookston (13-12, 8-10 NSIC), 82-74 on Saturday night in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-divisional play at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, the Cougars moved into sole possession of third place in the NSIC South. With a 10-6 league mark, USF trails Minnesota State by just a game at 11-5 and two back of Wayne State at 12-4.

USF, which led by as many as 14 points in the second half and trailed late in the second half by five points, closed the game on a 22-9 run to earn the 82-74 victory. The Cougars led at halftime, 44-37, and improved to 15-1 on the season when ahead at the break.

“We had to battle through some things tonight but these guys did what they put their minds to do,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson , whose team will travel to Northern State and MSU Moorhead on Feb. 8-9 for cross-divisional matchups on the road. “We had some guys step up like Devin (Green), who made his first start of the season. Drew (Guebert) was good all night. Trevon (Evans) came up big at the end and then Chase (Grinde) had a big steal and Troy (Houghton) a huge offensive board. It was a total team effort. I am pleased with how we won this – as a team – and that carries over game-to-game,” he said.

For Guebert, he not only recorded his fifth straight 20-point game or better, but registered his 40th 20-point game of his career. A senior from Apply Valley, Minn., Guebert, who now has 87 career double-digit scoring games, extended his career point total to 1,848 points, which is third all-time at USF. On the night, Guebert made 7-of-14 field goals, including 4-of-5 from three-point range and 9-of-10 at the foul stripe. He also had three rebounds, two blocks and an assist. With his four treys, he extended his school record to 252 in his career.

In his first start of the season, Green provided USF with a lot of energy and production. He had a career-high 15 points along with four rebounds in 22 minutes. He hit 4-of-6 field goals and his only three-pointer while hitting 6-of-10 free throws.

Despite not scoring in the first half, Evans came up big for USF. He had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, a career-best three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. Evans, who now has 26 straight double-digit scoring games and 48 in 51 career games at USF, hit back-to-back threes late in the game which broke a tie with UMC and helped USF pick up their eighth win in 10 meetings with the Golden Eagles.

Also for USF, Chase Grinde had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Freshman Troy Houghton set career highs with nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Houghton, who made 4-of-7 field goals, also had two assists. And, senior Aaron Rothermund , who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, had six points, including an acrobatic jumper late in the contest.

Overall, USF had a solid offensive night by hitting 28-of-54 field goals for 51.9 percent. USF, which converted18-of-23 free throws, was 8-of-15 from three-point range for 53.3 percent. After losing the rebound battle for the first time all season in the loss to Bemidji State on Friday, the Cougars corrected things with a 33-27 margin over UMD. USF also shared the ball with 13 assists on 28 made baskets and totaled a season-best nine blocks with nine steals (second best total of the year).

UMC, which was led by Harrison Cleary with 18 points, hit 48.2 percent from the floor on 27-of-56 shooting. They made 7-of-17 three-pointers for 41.2 percent and 13-of-18 field goals.

In a game with five tie scores and six lead changes, USF used a 40-to-28 margin of paint points as a key factor in the win.

Game Breakdown –

USF, which shot 62.5 percent in the first half on 15-of-24 shooting, jumper to a 13-2 lead early in the game after a three-point play by Houghton. Slowly, UMC worked their way back into the back with a three-pointer by Chase Knickerbocker keying a 12-to-4 run and UMC was within 17-14 at the 12:19 mark of the half. Later a jumper by Cleary and a three-pointer by Malcolm Cohen gave UMC a 23-21 lead with 9:39 to go. But the Cougars answered with a six straight points from Green, including a three-pointer for a 29-25 lead at the 7:26 mark.

USF had a 10-7 run over the next four minutes for a 39-32 lead with 3:36 to play. After USF cut the lead to four at 39-35 (2:57), USF finished the half on a 5-2 run with Guebert’s three-pointer helped USF with a 44-37 halftime edge.

With a 13-to-6 run to open the second half, USF took a 57-43 advantage over UMC following Guebert’s lay-up with 14:19 to play. But then USF’s offense was silent and UMC rallied to take the lead. Over the next seven minutes, UMC outscored USF, 22-to-3, and took a 65-60 advantage with 7:04 to play. Guebert and Evans hit triples and USF was within 69-68 with 4:40 to play.

At the 3:39 mark, Rothermund put in his acrobatic lay-up and USF led 70-69. Evans followed with a driving lay-up for a 72-69 lead. However, UMC answered with a three from Brian Sitzmann. Then, Evans took over. He hit back-to-back three for a 78-72 lead. When Rothermund made a lay-up with 27 seconds left, USF led 80-72 and the Cougars ended a two-game slide when they lost games by three points twice (Winona State, 80-77 on the road and Bemidji State, 76-73).

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics