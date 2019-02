THE ONE: Tea Pulls Away To Hand Lincoln First Loss In Battle Of Top-Ranked Teams

Freidel's 33 Lead Titans To 65-47 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a rare battle between top-ranked teams in Class AA & A, the Tea Titan boy’s basketball team made an emphatic statement on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon Classic.

Led by 33 points from Noah Friedel the Titans toppled previously unbeaten Lincoln 65-47. Click on the video viewer for highlights!