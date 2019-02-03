25th Annual MallWalk For Lifescape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Over three thousand lives are being transformed thanks to the organization Lifescape. Saturday the Sioux Falls community went the distance to ensure that Lifescape can continue helping people.

Step-by-step over one thousand people made their way around the entire Empire Mall. Completing a mile, but more importantly changing live by helping raise money for Lifescape, an organization that offers therapy and psychological services to kids and adults with disabilities. Organizers are proud to say the MallWalk grows every year.

“The growth of it is just, it means so much to us because the Lifescape grows as well, there’s so many needs from the adult services side to the children,” said Kathy Hammond, MallWalk Committee Chair.

Many families whose lives have been transformed by Lifescape joined in to show their gratitude.

“Now you’re getting a chance to be able to actually see some of the people we touch, which is really neat and meet their families more importantly,” said Steve Watkins, Lifescape CEO.

Families like the Vanstedums. For the past eight years, Ann Vanstedum has been taking her daughter Lydia to Lifescape for occupational and physical therapy. Lydia has a chromosome disorder.

“They’ve just really empowered us to help Lydia be able to participate in regular day to day activities like everyone else,” said Ann.

The mall can be a stressful place for Lydia, especially when it’s crowded, but thanks to Lifescape she’s been given the tools to handle it. Ann appreciates the support of all the walkers.

“It’s overwhelming and a little emotional,” said Ann.

“It’s exciting that all these wonderful people group together and they don’t care where you came from, what you do, everybody loves each other for who they are. They’re very accepting and it’s just really, really awesome to see everybody come together for one awesome cause.”

Organizers hope the community will walk with them for years to come.

The MallWalk raised over $90,000. That money goes to Lifescape’s wish list, which includes items like therapy equipment and other needs that don’t fit into the yearly budget.