Americans to eat 1.3 Billion Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Snacks play a big role in the overall Super Bowl experience and there’s one food that always scores a touchdown over the rest. This year Americans are estimated to eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings for the Super Bowl according to the National Chicken Council. For Wing Stop in Sioux Falls, it’s their busiest day of the year. Their sales usually more than double. It takes about two weeks for staff to prepare for Super Bowl Sunday. They have 50 extra pounds of carrot sticks and celery, five gallons of ranch and 150 pounds of fries ready to go on game day.

“It’s a lot of extra work and planning and scheduling of people and making sure we have everything we need. Everyone looks forward to it. It’s stressful, but they all have fun, so it’s a good time,” said General Manager, Chris McMartin.

As people enjoy their chicken wings, the National Chicken Council is petitioning President Trump and Congress to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a federal holiday: “National Chicken Wing Appreciation Day.”

