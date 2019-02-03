Getting in Exercise at the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Each day before stores in the Empire Mall open, a couple hundred people have already passed through. That’s because the mall isn’t just a popular shopping destination, it’s also a popular place to get some exercise.

Every week you’ll find Wayne and Elaine Langland walking around the Empire Mall. It’s been their weekly workout since the 90s.

“We enjoy walking together. It’s something we like. Some couples like to fish, some like to golf, but we love to walk and hike,” said Elaine.

Hundreds of folks like the Langlands walk the mall each day before the stores open. The Empire Mall is the largest one-story enclosed mall in the United States. One lap around is approximately one mile, making it easy for people to keep track of the distance they’ve walked. The Langland’s usually walk around three laps. The couple credits their good health to walking.

“Well I’m going to be 78 and I take no prescriptions,” said Elaine.

It’s also a way to make friends.

“We always like to learn people’s names, so when we say good morning we can greet them,” said Elaine.

They usually walk for one hour, six days a week.

“It’s a great place to come, the friendliness, and it’s a good place to shop. I do that as I’m walking,” said Elaine.

The mall is climate controlled and gets people out of the elements. Mall staff says it’s a great way to bring more people into the mall.

“You know it kind of goes back to the mall as a destination, you know whether it’s shopping, whether it’s for social gatherings, whether its for mall walking. You know, it’s a place to come and add an event to your day and have fun,” said Dan Gies, Empire Mall Manager.

Plus staff enjoys having the walkers around.

“I know several mall walkers and it’s a delight to see them. They’re just, they’re great people,” said Gies.

Anyone one who enjoys walking is encouraged to step into the mall and complete some laps. The Empire Mall has teamed up with Sanford Health. There are markers along the way for walkers to track their distance. If you walk 25 miles in one month you can earn a free t-shirt and one month membership to Sanford Wellness Center.