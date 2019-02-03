Oklahoma City Deals Skyforce Fourth Straight Loss

Burton led Oklahoma City with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, adding five rebounds, a career-high-tying five steals and three assists.

Oklahoma City controlled most of the second half, but a layup from Sioux Falls’ Briante Weber with 2:33 left in the game trimmed the Blue’s lead to eight points. The Blue got to the rim on four consecutive possessions to push the lead back up to 16 points.

Oklahoma City outscored Sioux Falls 60-50 in the paint and grabbed 54 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds, to the Skyforce’s 44 rebounds.

The game was competitive in the first half, with six ties and 13 lead changes. The Blue caught fire from beyond the arc in the second quarter, shooting 8-of-16 from the three-point line, including three makes from Bryce Alford, and led 71-64 at halftime.

Alford led the bench scoring for Oklahoma City, tallying 23 points and adding eight rebounds and four assists, while Kevin Hervey added 12 points and six rebounds as a reserve. The Blue’s bench outscored Sioux Falls’ 52-33.

Sioux Falls was led by 29 points from Raphiael Putney and a near triple-double from Weber with 23 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.