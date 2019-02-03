Tea Gets Statement Win Over Lincoln

Titans Believe They Might Have Best Team In Program History
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Less than 24 hours ago one of the biggest crowds to watch a high school in Pentagon history saw the Tea Titans make a statement in their much hyped battle with the Lincoln Patriots.

The top ranked team in Class A pulled away in the second half to defeat the #1 ranked team in AA, as the Titans defeated the Patriots 65-47.  Tea’s Noah Friedel led all scorers with 33 points with Kaleb Joffer adding 10.

In handing the Patriots their first loss the Titans made a definitive point that they’re the team to beat in South Dakota at any level.

 

