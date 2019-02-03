The Sioux Empire Fair Is Celebrating 80 Years In A Big Way

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sioux Empire Fair is entering its 80th year, and a big announcement already has people excited for summer.

On Friday, the fair announced that country star Keith Urban will headline this year’s musical lineup on “Sneak Peak Night.” Each year, the fair brings in numerous attractions and entertainment for the week-long event, including Gabriel Iglesias and the P.R.C.A Rodeo.

Fair organizers say this announcement sets the tone for the fair this year.

“80 years of the fair, we’re so excited about. Keith is a great way to kick-off that celebration of 80 years. There’s always a bunch of activities for the fair, and I think Keith Urban will bring the crowds out to enjoy it,” says Courtney Drenth of the Sioux Empire Fair.

Tickets for Keith Urban go on sale this Friday at 10 A.M February 8th. Tickets can be purchased through the Sioux Empire Fair or Pepper Entertainment websites. Tickets are also available at the Fairgrounds.