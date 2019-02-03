The Sioux Falls Fire Department Is Going The Extra Mile

SIOUX FALLS, SD- When it comes to fighting fires, firefighters and other first responders put their lives on the line. But it’s also their job to prevent fires from happening in the future, especially in businesses and commercial buildings.

“We’re getting into the code books, the I.F.C. book, and the N.F.P.A. book. Just so we have a better understanding when we do go out and inspect businesses here in town. We can sit down and explain to them why it is a life safety issue, show them the codes,” says Sioux Falls Fire Inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma.

These firefighters are going through the “Fire Inspection Principals” course. It’s not required for them to take, but it gives fire inspectors and firefighters an opportunity to brush up on fire prevention and building codes.

“What we’re trying to teach the guys here is when they go out and do inspections in the building before fires happen is how to see things that could potentially cause a problem and get that corrected,” says Instructor Bob Foraker.

Some of the most common fire hazards include excessive use of extension cords or placing flammable chemicals in a dangerous spot. Organizers of the 6-day course say this will hopefully help fire departments help businesses from catching fire.

“It’s to keep the infrastructure in place, keep businesses going, and to keep people employed. That’s the ultimate goal to keep people going and to keep a viable community going,’ says Instructor Richard Hall.

Tyler Tjeerdsma says firefighters having this knowledge is a good start to preventing fires from happening.

Tjeerdsma explains. “When they’re doing their business company surveys, they easily recognize these hazards and get them fixed without calling us to go take a look at it.”

Recent studies show that 85% of businesses don’t recover from a major fire. Most of these fires can be avoided if each business creates a “fire prevention plan.”